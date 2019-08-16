Rustomjee-MDFA: UBI emerge champions

Mumbai: Two goals in the first session saw Union Bank of India (UBI) get the better of Western Railways to lift the Independence Cup, in the Rustomjee-MDFA organised football tournament, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on Thursday.

The Union Bank outfit held the upper hand throughout and opened the scoring through Sherwyn Chang in the eighth minute. Ten minutes later Hasan H.

Netted the second goal to seal Union Bank’s win. Earlier in the semi-finals, Union Bank overcame Mumbai Strikers 1-0 with Paintal Saini scoring the decisive winner.

In the other semi-final, Western Railway got the better of Mumbai Customs 5-3 via the tie-breaker after the scores were locked goalless at the end of regulation period.