Rustomjee-MDFA League: United’s Strikers tame Twinkle Stars

Mumbai: Fort United dished out a strong combined performance to inflict a 4-1 defeat on Twinkle Stars SC in a Third Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on Sunday. United’s Strikers Ajinkya Umasare, David D’Souza and Alex Sene scored a goal each while the fourth was through an own goal scored by Twinkle Stars defender Farid Sunesra. Twinkle Stars scored the lone goal through Mohd. Ansari. In another match, Yash Kansara netted the all-important winner as Ravens FC, Yari Road overcame Chembur YMCA 1-0.

Results: Third Div: Fort United: 4 (A Umasare, D D’Souza, A Sene, OG-F Sunesra) bt Twinkle Stars SC: 1 (M Ansari) Ravens FC, Yari Road 1 (Y Kansara) bt Chembur YMCA 0.

-FPJ Sports Desk