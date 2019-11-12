Rustomjee-MDFA League: Sellebrity FC record second straight win

Mumbai: Sellebrity FC maintained their fine winning momentum and recorded their second straight win defeating G M Sports Club 2-0 in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Mumbai Sporting Arena, Andheri Sports Complex here on Monday.

Dashing striker Ricky Bagade scored in the first half to give Sellebrity the advantage before Mrudul Parab doubled the lead with the second goal midway through the second period.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC also enjoyed a good outing and stormed to a convincing 5-1 win against Companeroes SC in another Elite encounter at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

For Mumbai City striker Aayush Kumar netted a brace of goals while Shreyas Vatekar, Owazn D’Souza and Wilsh D’Souza contributed one each to complete the winning tally. Companeroes pulled one back through Aniket Gilatar.

Earlier, United Villagers Welfare Association charged to a comfortable 5-2 victory against Springfield SC in a second-round.