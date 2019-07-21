Rustomjee-MDFA League: Roshan Jadhav impresses with twin strikes

Mumbai: Sagar SC rode on the double strikes from Roshan Jadhav to cruise to a 2-0 win against Blitzkrieg SC in a I Division of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Saturday.

Jadhav hit the target in the 13th minute to give Sagar the lead and six minutes scored the second goal to double their lead which they managed to hold on to till the end of the game.

In another match, Mumbai United combined perfectly as a unit and stormed to an easy 4-0 win against Goans Sports Association. Starting in attacking fashion from the outset,

Mumbai United called the shots throughout and scored at regular intervals to run away with the match. Seasoned striker Melwyn Vaz netted the first goal in the 16th minute to give the team a 1-0 half-time lead.

Immediately on resumption, Mumbai United scored twp quick goals through Sanjay Kharwa (44th minute) and Cade Mascarenhas (47th minute) before Oliver Bennis fired home the fourth in the 77th minute.

Results

(First Div): Mumbai United: 4 (Melwyn Vaz, Sanjay Kharwa, Cade Mascarenhas, Oliver Bennis) bt Goans SA: 1 (Rolin Fernandes); Sagar SC: 2 (Roshan Jadhav 2) bt Blitzkrieg SC 0. III Div: Freunds SA: 2 (Samad Qureshi, Hemant Parmar) bt Naseeb Reloaded SC: 0