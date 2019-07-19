Rustomjee-MDFA League: Kopana Football School, Kapadia Nagar FC win

Mumbai: Kopana Football School and Kapadia Nagar FC in contrasting fashion won their respective First Division matches of the Rustomjee-MDFA League at the Neville D;Souza ground, Bandra. Pawan Mangela scored the decisive winner as Kopana School defeated Ex-Servicemen SC 1-0 while Kapadia Nagar rode on Dhaval Tandel’s twin strikes to blank Tata Power 3-0. Ritesh Pardeshi netted the third goal.

Results

First Div: FC Mumbaikars ‘A’: 3 (Prajot Thorat 3) bt Kenkre FC Under-17: 2 (Dexter Fernandes 2); Kapadia Nagar FC: 3 (Dhaval Tandel 2, Ritesh Pardeshi) bt Tata Power SC: 0; Kopana Football School: 1 (Pawan Mangela) bt Ex-Servicemen SC: 0.

Athletic trials

The Annual Athletic Championship organised by Mumbai Suburban District Athletic Association will be held on July 25-26. The meet will also be the selections trials to select the MSDAA teams for the boys and girls (U-18 & 20) for the state championship to be held in Sangli from August 17. For details contact Arthur Fernandes 9819942412.

Premier TT League

Some of the MSD (Mumbai Suburban District) ranked players like Swayam Ibrahampurkar, Parth Rambhia and Akshay Gogari alongwith Sohan Nirke and veteran Bindesh Chitalia will feature in the third edition of the MCF-5-team Table Tennis Primer League, organised by Mandpeshwar Civic Federation at their sports complex, Borivali from July 20-21.

The feature in this year’s league is its new format, which includes two open singles, one veteran and one junior singles plus three doubles ties. Each team comprises 11 players and each of their players will have to play one match – be it singles or doubles- in the best-of-7 matches tie.