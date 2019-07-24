Rustomjee-MDFA League: Kaurinja powers Carmelites win

Mumbai: Kaiziudinho Kaurinja’s hat-trick was the highlight of Carmelites Sports Club’s 7-1 victory over Kenkre FC Under-17 in a I Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Tuesday.

Pranil Chimbalkar, Zidane D’Souza, Vikram Gupta and Smit Devkar were the others scorers. Kenkre FC pulled one back through Miit Adekar.

In another match of the same division, Castle Boys SC blanked IC United SA 2-0. Calvin Pereira and Alan Lobo netted a goal each to seal Castle Boys win.

Meanwhile, Millat FC Colts snatched a narrow 1-0 win against Celestial Sports Club with striker Mohsin Patel scoring the lone winning goal.

However, Millat FC Youth suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Regal FC in another Third Div encounter. Aditya Bandekar and Brendan Pires were both on target for Regal FC.

Results

I Div: Judean SC: 4 (OG-Shaun Moraes, R Yadav, P Singh, S Dixit) bt Tarun Mitra Mandal: 0; Castle Boys SC: 2 (Calvin Pereira, Alan Lobo) bt IC United SA: 0; III Div: South Mumbai FC: 3 (Al Khabre, M Khan A Khatri) bt Athletic Club Mumbai: 0