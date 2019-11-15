Rustomjee-MDFA League: Iron Born CFCI came out with flying colours against Bombay Muslims

Mumbai: A youthful Iron Born CFCI showed great character and came out with flying colours against Bombay Muslims as they charged to an authoritative 3-0 victory in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.
The feature of Iron Born’s facile win was the brilliant performance from strike Armash Ansari who notched up a fine hat-trick. Iron Born drew first blood in the very second minute when Armash the target from a snap effort and he then doubled the lead in the 54th minute.
Results
Elite Div: Iron Born CFCI: 3 (A Ansari 3) bt Bombay Muslims SC 0. Super Div knockout (SFs): Atlanta FC: 2 (K Mhatre, J Nadar) bt United Villagers Welfare Association: 0. Second Div: Tipu Sultan SC: 2 (F Shaikh, Z Shaikh) bt Sahar Silver Star: 1 (A Sayed); Companeroes SC: 1 (Yogesh Duvet) bt Revolution SC 0.
