Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020: Pallon Shroff 'tricks for Bombay Gymkhana

Mumbai: Pallon Shroff notched up a fine hat-trick to power Bombay Gymkhana Colts to a comfortable 7-2 victory in a First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

Bombay Gymkhana were dominant from the start to take complete control of the match. Shroff’s teammates Merzad Patel got a brace of goals while Mikail Kazi and Shazen Elavia chipped in one each Gymkhana. Miners SC scored through Wasim Khan and Tejas Ghule.

Fort United riding on the brilliance of striker Ajinkya Umasare who slammed four goals charged to a 8-0 win against Chemburites SC. Maxy D’Souza, Ibrahim Mansoori, Dinesh Pawar and Aftab Shaikh chipped in with one goal each to complete Fort United’s big win.