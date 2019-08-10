Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020: Mohad Ansari strikes for Sterling Das FA

Mumbai: Mohad Ansari’s twin striker helped Sterling Das FA romp to a 3-1 win against Miners SC ‘A’ in a First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday. Justin Sequeira got the third goal for the victors while Miners scored through Tejas Ghule. Millat FC recorded an identical 3-1 win against Soccer A-Z in another match of the same division.

Results

First Div: Millat FC: 3 (Ovais Ishke, Mishal Kureshi, Aburazeen Patel) bt Soccer A-Z: 1 (Anil Peddamalli); Kenkre FC Under-19: 1 (OG-Soheb Ali) drew with Das Football Academy: 1 (Daniel Fernandes); Sterling Das FA: 3 (Mohd Ansari 2, Justin Sequeira) bt Miners SC: 1 (Tejas Ghule). Third Div: India On Track: 3 (Tanish Bedi 2, Joyson Chettiar) bt Footie First SC: 0; BARC Sports Club: 1 (Dhananjay Patil) drew with P D Hinduja Sports Club: 1 (Deepak Dewakaran).

- FPJ Sports Desk