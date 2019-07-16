Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020: Mangesh DesaI scores crucial winner for Salcette FC

Mumbai: Mangesh DesaI struck the decisive winner as Salcette FC ‘B’ got the better of V.R. Academy Association in a Third Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel on Monday. After a barren first half, Desai scored the lone in the 10th minute of the second period to secure a win for his team. In contrast, Somaiya Sports Academy ‘B’ stormed to a 3-0 win against Celestial Sports Club in another match of the same division. Strikers Akash Chavan, Abiraj Singh and Jason D’Souza netted a goal each to complete the win. Meanwhile, in a First Division encounter, Anushakti Nagar FC blanked Judean United SC 2-0 with Prem Shinde and Kunal Bavdane scoring a goal each.

Results – Third Div: Salcette FC ‘B’ 1 (Mangesh Desai) beat V.R. Academy Association 0. Somaiya Sports Academy ‘B’ 3 (Akash Chavan, Abiraj Singh, Jason D’Souza) beat Celestial Sports Club 0. Life Care Foundation 2 (Ruman Shaikh, Asim Ansari) beat Athletic Club Mumbai 0. First Div: Young Guns FC 1 (Rahul Sachdev) drew with Charkop Football Club 1 (Ezekiel Puli). Anushakti Nagar FC 2 (Prem Shinde, Kunal Bavdane) beat Judean United SC 0.

- FPJ SPORTS DESK