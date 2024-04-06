RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Brings Up His 8th Century To Lay Foundation For A Stiff Run-Chase For Rajasthan

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli scored his 8th IPL hundred to set up an imposing target for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It was also Kohli's first against the Rajasthan Royals as he got there in the 19th over of the innings off 66 deliveries with a single.

Kohli walked out to bat with 203 runs under his belt in IPL 2024 and has consolidated his position in the top of the run-scoring list with an unbeaten 113. The former skipper reached his half-century off 39 deliveries as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru didn't lose a wicket until the score reached 125 as Faf du Plessis holed out to long-on for 44.

Nevertheless, the 66-ball century proved to be the slowest in IPL hundred.

Virat Kohli smashes 3 boundaries in the final over off Avesh Khan:

The Bengaluru-based franchise started the final over 169-3 as Kohli manipulated the ball away to smash 3 boundaries off Avesh Khan's bowling.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. It is also a special occasion for the Royals as they wear an all-pink jersey, dedicating it to the women, to honour them.

The Royals have been outstanding in IPL 2024 thus far, winning all three games, downing the Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians. Sanju Samson's men brought their A game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium as their in-form bowling unit restricted the hosts to a mere 125-9 in 20 overs. Hence, they will hope to chase the required 184 to make it 4 in 4.