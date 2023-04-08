RR vs DC: Manish Pandey makes historic debut for Delhi Capitals to enter elite IPL list

Indian Premier League veteran Manish Pandey made history on Saturday after he made his much-awaited debut for the Delhi Capitals in Match 11 against the Rajasthan Royals at the stadium in Guwahati.

Delhi Capitals is the seventh franchise that Pandey is representing in the IPL. He is one of only three cricketers to have played in at least one game in every IPL season since its inception in 2008.

Pandey joins Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in the elite list. Pandey and Kohli were even teammates at RCB.

Apart from DC, Pandey has played for RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Pune Warriors (defunct) and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite playing for so many IPL teams, Pandey has won the trophy just once with KKR in 2014. He was bought by DC for ₹2.4 crore at the IPL auction in December last year.

DC will be looking at Pandey to bolster the middle order and help the team register their first win of IPL 2023 after successive defeats against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.