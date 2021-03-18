Roshan Mainam Gunning For Quick First-Round Finish Against Aziz Calim at ONE: Fists Of Fury III

Singapore: Streaking 24-year-old Indian mixed martial arts star “The Indian Notorious” Roshan Mainam is looking to put together another spectacular performance in his next outing.

Mainam is set to face off against Indonesian-Filipino flyweight upstart Aziz “The Krauser” Calim at ONE: FISTS OF FURY III, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore scheduled for broadcast on Friday, 19 March.

Mainam, who is unbeaten in the Circle with two wins since joining the promotion in 2019, is gunning for his third straight, and he’s envisioning it being a very quick affair.

“Aziz [Calim] has a good understanding of both the striking and ground games. He has showcased good clinching, grappling, and ground skills in his previous matches. He’s well-rounded and good at a lot of things,” Mainam explained.

“However, he has lost some of his matches by submission. I think that is an area I can capitalize on, but I’m ready to finish him by either submission or striking. I will try to finish this fight as soon as possible, in the first round if the opportunity presents itself.”

Mainam is a four-time Delhi State Champion as a member of Guru Hanuman Akhara, India’s oldest and most prestigious wrestling camp.

He spent the first part of his professional career in Indian regional promotion Super Fight League, where he was one of the organization’s fastest rising stars. After his success in SFL, he earned a place on the famed Evolve gym in Singapore after beating out hundreds of other applicants in the team’s tryouts, and then signed with ONE Championship to take his talents to the global stage.

“I would like to make my country proud this year. I’m training with a lot of world-class fighters here in Singapore, and the level of training here is quite different. It’s a notch above what I have experienced in the past,” said Mainam.

“I’ve trained very hard, and I’m trying to take myself to the next level. I’ve shown a lot of improvement in my last two fights, and I want to continue that this year.”

ONE: FISTS OF FURY III is the third and final installment in the “Fists of Fury” event series.

The headline bout features a showdown between ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel and hard-hitting #2-ranked contender Mustapha Haida, while ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet “JT” Todd begins her quest for a second belt by taking on the #4-ranked Alma Juniku in Muay Thai in the co-main event.

Mainam knows what’s at stake in his next bout, and is looking to defeat Calim to further bolster himself up the rankings.

“I never take any of my opponents or any fight lightly,” said Mainam.

“Aziz came to ONE Championship before I did. He has more experience and is a dangerous opponent. He’s tough. I will try my best to give a great performance and beat him. I’ve been working hard since my last fight and I’m ready for the next one. I’m all geared up for a good performance.”