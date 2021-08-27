Ronaldo transfer: Manchester United now interested in Portuguese star after Manchester City pull back

There's some delightful news for the Manchester United fans. The Red Devils are preparing their official contract proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a news report. Meanwhile, Manchester City are out of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo with disagreements on demanded fees.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo had said he "no longer has any intention" of playing for the Italian giants.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo "knows that we are here" during a press conference on Friday.

More to follow...

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 07:20 PM IST