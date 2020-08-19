Ronald Koeman set to lead Barcelona as new head coach, confirms club president Josep Bartomeu

Change was inevitable after the humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich and Barcelona are set to appoint Ronald Koeman as their next coach, president Josep Bartomeu has confirmed. He will replace the already sacked out-of-favour Quique Setien.
Koeman will be replacing Quique Setien who was sacked three days after the club's 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Barcelona had a disastrous season - by their standards – and came second in the league and lost in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey too.
Mauricio Pochettino was in the running, but the former Espanyol manager had once famously said that he would rather work in a farm than manage Barcelona
"If everything goes well, Koeman will be the Barcelona coach. We bet on Koeman because of his experience. He was in the Dream Team, he believes in our philosophy," Bartomeu told Barca TV.
Koeman will be joining Barcelona after being the coach of the Dutch national side for two years.
The former defender had also played for Barcelona from 1986-1995 and managed to win four La Liga titles during his stint with the club.
Koeman has managed the likes of Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, Southampton, and Everton before being appointed the manager of Netherlands in 2018.
Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign.
The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season.
Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.
Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona.
