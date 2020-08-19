Ronald Koeman set to lead Barcelona as new head coach, confirms club president Josep Bartomeu

Change was inevitable after the humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich and Barcelona are set to appoint Ronald Koeman as their next coach, president Josep Bartomeu has confirmed. He will replace the already sacked out-of-favour Quique Setien.

Koeman will be replacing Quique Setien who was sacked three days after the club's 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona had a disastrous season - by their standards – and came second in the league and lost in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey too.

Mauricio Pochettino was in the running, but the former Espanyol manager had once famously said that he would rather work in a farm than manage Barcelona

"If everything goes well, Koeman will be the Barcelona coach. We bet on Koeman because of his experience. He was in the Dream Team, he believes in our philosophy," Bartomeu told Barca TV.