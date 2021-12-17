e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:24 AM IST

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner among 4 Chelsea players to test positive for COVID-19

Kai Havertz is also unwell and the team awaiting his test results.
Timo Werner | Twitter

Chelsea players Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell have tested positive for COVID-19 while Kai Havertz is not keeping well, manager Thomas Tuchel informed ahead of their Premier League home game against Everton later on Thursday, reports Times of India.


"Kai feels unwell, he's not positive yet but we're waiting for test results and we decided to not bring him to the squad," Tuchel said.


"We did some extra tests at 12 o'clock today to make sure who would arrive at lunch. From there we had to pick the team. The situation
started yesterday with the players feeling unwell and not training."

