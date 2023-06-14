Romelu Lukaku Tempted with £20m Per Season by Al-Hilal, Premier League Stars Also On Radar With Lucrative Offers

Saudi Arabia slub Al-Hilal, has reportedly made an enticing offer of up to £20m per season to Romelu Lukaku. The Chelsea striker, along with Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea, as well as Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, has caught the attention of clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Inter still in talks to sign Lukaku permanently

Lukaku, who spent the previous season on loan at Internazionale, allegedly met with Al-Hilal officials in Paris on Monday to discuss the possibility of a move to the Saudi Pro League. While the Belgium international is believed to prefer a return to Inter, the financial challenges faced by the Italian club may hinder a permanent transfer.

Inter representatives are expected to visit London this week to negotiate a £50m deal for André Onana, the Cameroonian goalkeeper, and explore the potential for a loan agreement for Lukaku. Lukaku was sold by Inter to Chelsea in 2021 for £100m, and Inter also has their sights set on Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese defender, acquired from Napoli for £34m less than a year ago, has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia.

Premier League players attracting lucrative offers

Todd Boehly, co-owner of Chelsea, traveled to Saudi Arabia last week to meet with the president of Al-Hilal to streamline the Chelsea squad ahead of a potential move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

While Wilfried Zaha is expected to reject a lucrative offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr has shifted its focus to Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech, who came close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in January and had limited playing time in the Premier League last season, has become a target. Additionally, several Saudi clubs have expressed interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been given permission to leave Stamford Bridge.

Despite being part of Manchester City's treble-winning squad, Riyad Mahrez is reportedly open to a departure and has attracted interest from Al-Ahli, another Saudi side. Mahrez signed a two-year contract extension with City last summer, and the club is expected to demand a significant transfer fee for the Algerian forward, who joined from Leicester City in 2018 for £60m.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of a reunion between Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho at Al-Ettifaq. The Brazilian attacker, who was signed by Gerrard from Barcelona last January, has been offered a two-year contract, and discussions have taken place regarding Gerrard potentially becoming the club's manager.