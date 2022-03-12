e-Paper Get App
Sports

Updated on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

Roman Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League after sanctions

FPJ Web Desk
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich | Photo: AP

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea football club by the Premier League.

A Premier League statement read: "Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:09 PM IST