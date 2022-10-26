'Rohit's form is...': Sunil Gavaskar points at only concern for Team India ahead of Netherlands clash in T20 World Cup

India batting great Sunil Gavaskar has said that captain Rohit Sharma’s for is the only worry for Team India following their heart-stopping win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

Rohit suffered a rare batting failure as he perished for 4 off 7 balls.

Reflecting on Rohit's below-par performance against Pakistan, Gavaskar pointed out that the opener has struggled for form in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

"The only concern really has been that Rohit Sharma of late has not quite scored with the same capability he is known to. I think if he gets going it really makes people’s life really easy for people to follow," Gavaskar told India Today.

Team India will face the Netherlands in their next fixture on Thursday. And Gavaskar felt if Rohit provides a good start, the batsmen following him are in a good place.

"A good platform is what everyone looks at. You give a good platform, a good start and it makes that much easier for somebody coming down at four or five to start hitting the ball from the first ball. They don’t have to give themselves time to settle in, they don't have to give themselves time to steady the ship, like India had to do against Pakistan when they were four wickets down for 31. So, even if you get a slightly slower start, maybe get to about 40 after losing 1 wicket, that is a much better platform than 31-4," Gavaskar added.

