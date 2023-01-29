Rohit Sharma's broadcaster jibe gains support from offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian Captain Rohit Sharma who was disappointed with a brodacaster of the India New Zealand series has gained support from off spinner Ravichandrn Ashwin. After bringing up his 30th ODI century, the broadcaster highlighted that it was the opener's third century in three years. Rohit expressed his disappointment and suggested the telcast doesn't paint the whole picture, highlighting that the Indian cricket team hadn't played much ODI cricket last year as they prepared for the T20 World Cup.

In the defense of his captain R Ashwin spoke about the topic on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit Sharma raised a beautiful topic about broadcasters, saying that they should be responsible when it comes to putting out facts to the common people. I have spoken a lot about this perception, how it can formulate into an opinion,"

"If you keep on telling that there was a 3 year-gap, 4-year gap to the fans... fans, who are keen, and selectors and others who are part of the system, they know what's the truth. But if you look at a commoner's perspective, if you force such information on them, they would think 'yeah, he hasn't scored runs. So many new ones are scoring. Remove him'," he opined.

Ashwin supported Rohit and said he was right to take up the issue with the broadcaster, suggesting they should be highlighting such 'facts' more responsibly. The veteran off-spinner also pointed out how formidable Rohit has been in the 50-over format, particularly scoring 5 centuries in the 2019 World Cup.

"That's why Rohit Sharma said the broadcasters should deal with such things more responsibly.

"In the 2019 World Cup, he scored one hundred after another. He was the player of the Tournament in the ODI World Cup. In the last 10-15 years, there's nothing to question Rohit Sharma's performance in limited-overs cricket," Ashwin said.