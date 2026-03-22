Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts As He Holds His Daughter While Signing Autographs For Fans At Mumbai Indians' Event; Video

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A heartwarming moment involving Rohit Sharma has been winning praise from fans after a video from a recent Mumbai Indians event surfaced online. Rohit, known for his calm demeanor on and off the field, was seen interacting with supporters in a way that quickly caught the attention of cricket lovers on social media.

During the event, Rohit was holding his young daughter in one arm while still taking time to greet fans gathered around him. Despite the crowd and the busy environment, he continued signing autographs with his free hand, making sure supporters who had come to see him did not leave disappointed. The gesture was widely appreciated by fans who highlighted the moment as a reflection of his grounded personality.

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Videos and photos from the scene quickly spread across social platforms, with many users praising the cricketer for his humility and approachability. Supporters pointed out that even in a hectic setting, Rohit remained patient and attentive, balancing his role as a father and a public figure at the same time.