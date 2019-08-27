Rohit Sharma turns interviewer, questions Antigua heroes Bumrah & Rahane

Antigua: Star India batsman Rohit Sharma, who had to warm the bench during the first Test against West Indies, donned the interviewer's hat to question Jasprit Bumrah and Ajinkya Rahane on their efforts in the opening Test of the series. The duo played vital roles in India's emphatic 318-run victory in Antigua.

While Rahane scored a total of 183 runs in the Antigua Test, Bumrah picked up six wickets to help India kick of their World Test Championship campaign in style.

Following India's victory, Rohit interviewed Bumrah for the BCCI.TV and asked the leading pacer: "You made the ball move away from the batsman which isn't your natural tendency. We generally see you bowling from wide of the crease and make the ball come into the batsman. But today (Monday), the batsmen were getting beaten outside the off-stump. So, have you worked on that or were you just trying to take the help of breeze for movement?"