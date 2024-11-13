Rohit Sharma Spotted in Mumbai! Team India Skipper Trains Ahead Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Pic Credit: Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma was seen practicing at Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli. Earlier reports indicated that he won't be travelling to Australia because he and his wife are expecting their second child.

Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test remains uncertain. While the whole team is set to travel to Australia, Rohit does not currently plan to join them. It is still unclear whether he will travel before the start of the first Test or if he will miss it entirely. This situation has yet to be confirmed. Head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the media before the team's departure for Australia on Monday, stating that an announcement would be made once they receive clarification. Reports indicate that Rohit Sharma has access to both the Mumbai Cricket Association ground and the Reliance Corporate Park ground for training.

According to sources, 'There is no clarity yet on his departure. It all depends on how things unfold on the personal front. He is doing what any father would at this stage, which is to stay with his wife and family. But at the same time, he is ensuring to be well-tuned for the Test series and will be batting at every possible opportunity in Mumbai.'



Rohit Sharma is currently facing a challenging period, having scored only 91 runs in the New Zealand series, in which New Zealand defeated India 3-0. As a result, India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship Final have diminished. To remain in contention, India must win their upcoming series against Australia 4-0. The Indian team has previously won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy twice in the last two tours and is now aiming for a hat trick.

Virat Kohli was the first to arrive in Australia and began practicing for the series. He was seen at Mumbai Airport on Saturday night with his family. The rest of the team departed in two groups on Sunday and Monday.