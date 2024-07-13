Fans Wonder Why Rohit Sharma Is Missing From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Grand Wedding In Mumbai

The recently concluded Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebrations witnessed several Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and international dignitaries attending at Jio World Convention Centre In Mumbai on Friday, July 12.

Cricketers, including the likes of MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and others were invited to the wedding of billionaire industrialist and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's youngest child Anant. Even Gautam Gambhir, the newly appointed head coach of Team India, also marked their presence at the opulent wedding event.

Since many cricketers were invited to Anant Ambani's wedding, one cricketer was missing from the event, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit's absence from the grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son sparked questions among the fans about whether was he invited to the event. Also, Rohit Sharma plays for Mumbai Indians, which is owned by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group.

Here's how netizens were left wondering about Rohit Sharma's absence

Rohit Sharma was NOT INVITED to Ambani's wedding?



Tells a story about his future at Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/0z7lXf8Fju — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 13, 2024

When all the Big media personalities in India are celebrating Ambani-Wedding, Rohit Sharma is at the Wimbledon!👀



Is there any reason to worry, why did he miss the wedding?🤔#AmbaniWedding #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/337KbCkB72 — CricTalk (@CricTalk29) July 13, 2024

World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma at Wimbledon today. What a stunning look 🇮🇳🔥



Did he skip Anant Ambani's wedding in Mumbai? 🤯 #Wimbledon #AmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/ieVy7gDFlI — Zeeshan (Shani) (@ShaniInfluncer) July 12, 2024

I wonder why Rohit Sharma didn’t attend Ambani Wedding & was enjoying his holidays in England.#AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant — CA Ankit (@caankitnagpal) July 13, 2024

Rohit Sharma might have been invited to the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as he was presented for the sangeet ceremony of the newly married couple, where India skipper, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were honoured by the Ambani family for the T20 World Cup triumph.

After grand T20 World Cup 2024 victory celebrations, followed up with Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and his family left for a holiday in London. Recently, Team India skipper was spotted at Wimbledon where he marked his presence for the semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in Centre Court.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is likely to extend his break from cricket as he is reportedly unavailable for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 2. After the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will travel to Sri Lanka for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Rohit Sharma won't be playing T20Is for India as he retired from the shortest format after leading the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli is too likely to be rested from the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Rohit and Kohli are expected to return to the action for the three-match Test series against Bangladesh in September.