Rohit Sharma miffed broadcasters says he scored 1st century in three years: 'Sahi cheez dikhana chahiye'

Indore: An annoyed Rohit Sharma slammed the broadcaster for showing his century in the third ODI against New Zealand was the first in "three years" as the skipper pointed out he hardly played any 50-over matches during the period due to various reasons. As Rohit pulled away to deep square to get to his 30th ODI century in the third game against New Zealand on Tuesday, the broadcaster flashed the statistic that it was the Indian skipper's first ton since January 2020. While the statistic is true, Rohit felt it did not convey the correct picture.

"Regarding the first hundred in three years, I've played only 12 (17) ODIs in three years. Three years sounds a lot," Rohit told reporters after the match. "You guys should know what's happening. I know that it was shown on broadcast but kabhi kabhi woh cheez bhi dhyan dena chahiye, broadcaster ko bhi sahi cheez dikhana chahiye (the broadcasters should give the correct picture)," he added.

When a journalist further asked if it was the return of the 'Hitman', a moniker used for him, Rohit, who slammed nine fours and six sixes in India's 90-run win, said, "As I said, there were no matches in 2020." "Everyone was sitting at home because of COVID-19. We hardly played ODIs, I was injured so I played two Tests during that time, so you have to put all of that in perspective. "We were playing T20 cricket last year. And in T20 cricket, there's no better batsman than Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. He has hit two hundreds and I don't think anyone else has." Shardul Thakur changed the complexion of the match with his wicket-laden second spell as he snapped Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham's wickets off back-to-back balls before getting rid of Glenn Phillips in his next over.

