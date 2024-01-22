Rohit Sharma Leases 2 Apartments In Bandra, Mumbai

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Cricketer Rohit Sharma has leased two apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The two apartments are located on the 14 th floor and are spread across an area of 1047 sq ft.

As per the rent agreement the monthly rent for the first year is ₹3.1 lakh, ₹3.25 lakh for the second year and ₹3.41 lakh for the third year. The rent agreement was registered on January 4, 2024. The tenant has paid a deposit of ₹9.3 lakh.

The cricketer had earlier leased the same two apartments for ₹2.5 lakh per month in 2022. Notably, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh own flats in Mumbai, with the latter's in Worli costing ₹64 crore. Kohli's luxurious apartment is also located on the 29th floor of Omkar Towers 1973.

Rohit Sharma to lead India in the upcoming Test series against England:

On the cricketing side of things, the right-handed batter is gearing up for the Test series against England, starting on January 25th at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The veteran opener had a poor Test series against South Africa and will be keen to get in the runs against the Englishmen.

However, the sub-continent giants received a blow on Monday when Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests, citing personal reasons. The BCCI is set to announce his replacement soon.