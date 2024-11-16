Rohit Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Team India Skipper Likely To Play Perth Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. | (Credits: X)

India captain Rohit Sharma has been blessed with a baby boy and there is a possibility that he makes it to the Perth Test against Australia starting November 22.

His wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby boy at a local hospital in Mumbai Friday night. Rohit didn't travel to Australia with the rest of the Indian squad as Ritika was expecting their second child. The couple have a daughter Samaira, born in 2018.

With less than a week left for the first Test, it is not clear if Rohit, after just a couple of practice sessions, will play the match even if he decides to travel to Australia at the earliest, but nothing can be ruled out as of now.

Congratulations Ritika and Rohit Sharma as they have been blessed with a baby boy!

The Captain hopefully should be on the flight to Perth in a few days, touch-and-go for the first Test there — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 15, 2024

There were doubts about Rohit's participation in the first Test although head coach Gautam Gambhir was quite hopeful that the captain might just be available.

The Indian team currently needs its skipper and opening batter as the top order is looking way too brittle.

While Rohit hasn't exactly been in the best of form but he would still any day be better than Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has looked out of depth against bounce and seam movement, while KL Rahul has sustained an elbow injury which is, though, believed to be not so serious in nature.

But, both Easwaran and Rahul have not done enough to become Yashasvi Jaiswal's partner for the lung opener.

"It’s the best news on a perfect day" - Suryakumar Yadav congratulates Rohit Sharma and his family after T20I series win over South Africa

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav congratulated Rohit on the arrival of his baby.

"Many, many congratulations to him and his family. It’s the best news on a perfect day," he said after India's T20I series triumph against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.

"A guy from the family (Tilak Varma from Mumbai Indians) has also scored runs (120 not out off 47 balls). It’s a good thing. I wish him (Rohit) all the best for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also."

Rohit also plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.