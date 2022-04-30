Rohit Sharma Birthday: Cricket fraternity wishes India captain as he turns 35

Amid the gloom of a string of losses in the Indian Premier League which have all but eliminated five-time champions Mumbai Indians from IPL 2022, their captain Rohit Sharma turned 35, with the cricket fraternity congratulating the India captain on his special day.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to post a story where he is seen embracing Rohit. Kohli captioned the photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, God Bless."

Sunrisers Hyderabad's 22-year-old tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik was among the first few to wish Rohit Sharma, tweeting, "Happy Birthday @ImRo45 Bhai God Bless you."

Sharma's Mumbai Indians team-mate Tilak Verma posted an image of his with the captain and wrote, "Happy birthday @ImRo45 bhai. My inspiration since I was a youngster, and inspiring me every day now at @mipaltan."

Sachin Tendulkar, who celebrated his 49th birthday on April 24, tweeted, "Wish you a happy birthday Rohit. Have a great year ahead," while Lucknow Super Giants skipper and India vice-captain KL Rahul shared an image of him shaking hands with Sharma during an IPL game and tweeted, "Birthday greetings to the hitman. Wishing you the best Ro @ImRo45."

Lucknow Super Giants mentor and former India opener Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Birthday greetings to the only batsman who's given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don't captain anymore @ImRo45."

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 and was with Mumbai Indians between 2011 and 2013, posted a collage of pictures on social media and wrote, "The love and respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on and off field. Found my bade bhaiya. Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games and good health. Happy birthday Hitman @ImRo45."

Sharma's India and Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav wrote on Twitter, "Happiest birthday Skip. The way you have always supported and encouraged me and continue to do so for all the young players out there, is simply amazing! Wish you more and more success with every passing year. Stay blessed @ImRo45 bhai."

Mumbai Indians are currently last on the 10-team IPL table and have yet to win a game this season. They will play Rajasthan Royals in an evening game at DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 04:37 PM IST