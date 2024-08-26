Rohan Jaitley Frontrunner To Become BCCI Secretary If Jay Shah Assumes Role Of ICC Chairman: Report

Rohan Jaitley and Jay Shah. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley is in line to replace Jay Shah as the Secretary of the BCCI, with the latter set to take charge as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to Dainik Bhaskar's sources, Jaitley is the leading contender for the role of the BCCI Secretary, but the other positions in the board will remain unchanged.

Jay Shah is almost certain to take over as the chairman of the ICC and can file his nomination by August 26th. He will replace Greg Barclay, but will have to leave from his role. Reports have also indicated that Shah has the support of almost all the members of the ICC, with 15 out of 16 members standing in his favour. As per the rules of the ICC, 16 directors vote in the chairman's election and 9 votes are required to win the position.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our Honorary Secretary, @JayShah, for receiving the "Excellence in Sports Administration" award at the CEAT International Cricket Awards 2024. His exceptional vision and leadership continue to elevate Indian cricket. Here's to many more… pic.twitter.com/Gsgr1chlrn — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2024

So far, four Indians have held the post of the ICC chairman - Jagmohan Dalmiya (1997-2000), Sharad Pawar (2010-2012), N Srinivasan (2014-2015), and Shashank Manohar (2015-2020).

The reasons in favour of Rohan Jaitley becoming BCCI Secretary:

It's worth noting that Rohan is the son of ex-BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, who had a strong connection in the BCCI. Hence, Rohan's influence will be equally strong. Moreover, Rohan has been the President of DDCA twice and has quite a lot of experience in this area.

Rohan has also been tasked with organising the Delhi Premier League T20, with big names like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, and Lalit Yadav featuring in it.