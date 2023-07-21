Roger Federer's Former Coach Makes Big Statement On Swiss Maestro's Post Retirement Plan, Perhaps Coaching?

It has been more than two years since Roger Federer last competed in a singles match, and nearly a year since he officially retired from professional tennis. While his recent months have been filled with celebrations of his remarkable career and accomplishments, many of his fans and tennis enthusiasts are curious about what lies ahead for the legendary Swiss player.

Return to mainstream tennis unlikely

Roger Federer holds a special place in the hearts of tennis fans worldwide and continues to make appearances at various tennis events. During the recently-concluded Wimbledon, he was seen in the first week, watching his close friend and rival, Andy Murray, play on Centre Court. Moreover, he had a friendly hit with the Princess of Wales and some Wimbledon ballkids before that.

Despite his public appearances, there is little indication as to whether Federer intends to return to the tennis world in a more permanent capacity, perhaps as a commentator or a coach. Someone close to him, however, shared their perspective on Federer's future and revealed that coaching might not be in the cards.

Federer's fellow countryman and former coach, Ivan Ljubicic, recently spoke to Tages-Anzeiger about his relationship with the Swiss maestro and the uncertainties surrounding his future. As of now, the world eagerly awaits any news regarding Roger Federer's potential involvement in the sport he has graced with his exceptional talent and sportsmanship.

“I can't imagine Roger Federer being a coach,” said Ljubicic. “I see him more as a mentor. He loves to help, but I don't see him wanting to make the commitment that being a coach requires. He likes to do many things.”

Enjoying family time for now

After bidding farewell to competitive singles tennis at Wimbledon in 2021, Roger Federer made a special return for a farewell tournament at the Laver Cup in London in 2022. In this emotional event, he teamed up with his longtime rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, to play doubles in what would be the final match of his illustrious 24-year professional career. With a career adorned with numerous accolades and victories, the Swiss tennis icon decided that it was the appropriate moment to bring his remarkable journey to a close.

Recently, Federer opened up about his joy in helping his children, consisting of twin girls and a younger set of twin boys, to learn and develop a fondness for tennis. He assumed the role of a coach for them, cherishing the time spent nurturing their skills. However, at this particular juncture, he prioritizes spending quality time with his family after the many years dedicated to globetrotting for his career.

Reamain a spectator for now

The transition to retirement has been a significant change for Federer, but he has found solace in embracing life as a tennis fan. His career had already slowed down gradually due to knee injuries and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, making the shift into a spectator's role more manageable.

For now, Federer appears content to be nothing more than a devoted fan of the sport he loves. He chooses to focus on his Foundation's work and cherishing precious moments with his family. As he prepares for the next phase of his life, he seems to be relishing these moments of serenity and fulfillment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)