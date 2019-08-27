Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal, US Open 2019 LIVE Score updates: Federer defeats Nagal to advance to second round

Federer defeats Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
After saving the point in the final game, Nagal's resistance finally comes to an end. The 22-year-old Indian put up an incredible show on his Grand Slam debut, but it was always going to be Federer's night. Final score: Federerdefeats Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
Fourth Set: Sumit trailing 5-3
Despite putting up a resilient effort against the tennis champion, Sumit Nagal is trailing 5-3 in the fourth set. The Indian has managed to stole the limelight with his reply on most occasions.
Third Set: Federer 6 - 2 Nagal
Nagal starts the third set by taking the first three points, however, Federer regains the momentum as he continues his dominance over Nagal in the third. The 20-times-Grand Slam Champion eventually goes on to win the third set 6-2.
Second Set: Federer 6 - 1 Nagal
After a tough first set, Roger Federer looks to be back in his groove, at least somewhat, as he takes the second set 6-1, after racing off to a 5-0 lead. But this is still not normal course for Federer as he hit 14 unforced errors in the second set as Nagal chased down everything, well almost, the Swiss maestro threw at him.
First Set: Federer 4 - 6 Nagal
Nagal, ranked 190th, has not shrunk from the occasion, grabbing the first set, 6-4 in stunning scenes from the Arthur Ashe stadium from New York. Federer has just not got his game going as Nagal has pulled off the unthinkable in the first set.
