Roger Federer to play exhibition duel against Alexander Zverev in Chile

Santiago: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev in an exhibition duel in Chile next month as part of a Latin American tour that also includes stops in Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador and Mexico.

The clash will be played at the 12,600-seat Movistar Arena in Santiago on November 19, organisers said on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency. "Hi Chile. I can't wait to play in Santiago against my good friend Alexander Zverev. See you," said Federer.

Ticket prices for the match will range from $ 104 to 280. Federer, whose 20 grand slam titles make him the most successful male player in tennis history, is currently third in the ATP tour rankings while Zverev is placed at the sixth spot.