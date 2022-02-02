Roger Federer comeback hopes are ‘very difficult’, says former World No. 1 Justine Henin

Former World No.1 Justine Henin has said Roger Federer's push of returning to the game after his latest knee operation will be his toughest yet.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since last year’s Wimbledon quarterfinals, when he lost in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz.

Federer underwent knee surgery for a third time in just over a year after that match and has hinted that he wants to try and return to the sport at the age of 40, possibly targeting a final appearance at Wimbledon this summer.

Yet seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Justine Henin has told Tennis365 that Federer’s dreams of competing at the top of the game once more will be “very difficult” at this stage of his enduring career.

“We will see and we all hope, but we also know it is going to be very difficult,” Henin told Tennis365 in her role as a Eurosport analyst.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:54 PM IST