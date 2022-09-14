Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of cricket; read his full statement here

Photo: Twitter Image

Indian cricket Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday.

Uthappa made the announcement through his personal Twitter account and shared a heartwarming saying 'all good things must come an end.'

"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket." he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uthappa, a right-handed batter from Karnataka, last played for India in 2015.

Uthappa made his One Day International debut in the seventh and final match of the English tour of India in April 2006. He was a member of India's 2004 Under-19 World Cup team and was part of the 2007 T20 world cup winning team.

Representing India, Karnataka batsman has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

He represented Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2021 in the Indian Premiere League (IPL) and have won two IPL titles.

This is a developing story.

Read Also Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue their respective positions in BCCI for 2nd term after SC order