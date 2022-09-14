e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRobin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of cricket; read his full statement here

Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of cricket; read his full statement here

Uthappa made the announcement through his personal Twitter account and shared a heartwarming saying 'all good things must come an end.'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter Image

Indian cricket Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday.

Uthappa made the announcement through his personal Twitter account and shared a heartwarming saying 'all good things must come an end.'

"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket." he tweeted.

Uthappa, a right-handed batter from Karnataka, last played for India in 2015.

Uthappa made his One Day International debut in the seventh and final match of the English tour of India in April 2006. He was a member of India's 2004 Under-19 World Cup team and was part of the 2007 T20 world cup winning team.

Representing India, Karnataka batsman has played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

He represented Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and Chennai Super Kings in 2021 in the Indian Premiere League (IPL) and have won two IPL titles.

This is a developing story.

Read Also
Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue their respective positions in BCCI for 2nd term after SC order
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue their respective positions in BCCI for 2nd term after SC order

Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue their respective positions in BCCI for 2nd term after SC order

Virat Kohli climbs 14 spots to 15th in the ICC T20 Rankings

Virat Kohli climbs 14 spots to 15th in the ICC T20 Rankings

Watch Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar criticised for 'wasting water' while cleaning bat grip

Watch Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar criticised for 'wasting water' while cleaning bat grip

Mumbai Indians elevate Zaheer, Jayawardene to global heads of cricket development and performance

Mumbai Indians elevate Zaheer, Jayawardene to global heads of cricket development and performance

New Zealand cricket has lost its identity: former players criticise Williamson's side

New Zealand cricket has lost its identity: former players criticise Williamson's side