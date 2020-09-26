'Robbed in broad daylight': Twitter goes berserk over Manchester United's late penalty drama

Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time with the last kick of a wild Premier League game to earn Manchester United a 3-2 win over Brighton, which had earlier scored in added-on time and also hit the goal frame on five occasions on Saturday.

United was awarded a spot kick after the referee saw on the pitchside monitor that Harry Maguire's header deflected off the outstretched hand of Brighton striker Neal Maupay before being cleared off the line.

Despite the full-time whistle having already been blown, Fernandes was allowed to take a penalty and the Portugal playmaker found the corner of the net to score the latest Premier League goal since 2011 and secure a first win of the campaign for United.

Even Fernandes accepted it was fortunate.

However, the fans went berserk over another lucky instance for Red Devils where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side was awarded a penalty. Last season, united were awarded a record 14 penalty kicks.

"Brighton has been robbed in broad daylight..I’m begin to hate EPL," a user wrote.