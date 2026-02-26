RN Kanga Trophy 2026: Pride’s Prince Prevails In Thrilling Finish At Mahalaxmi Race Course

Pride’s Prince edges out The Milenium Force in a gripping final stretch to clinch the RN Kanga Trophy at Mahalaxmi | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 26: After missing the kick at the gates, The Milenium Force had plenty of ground to make up, but the spotlight firmly belonged to Pride’s Prince, who produced a resolute late surge to land the RN Kanga Trophy, the main event on the 14th day of the Mumbai meeting at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here on Thursday.

Early pace set by Shubankar

As the field settled into the mile-long journey, it was Shubankar who seized the initiative early, pushing his mount to the front and dictating the pace with confidence. He maintained a clear advantage for most of the 1600-metre contest, turning for home still firmly in command and looking every bit the likely winner approaching the final furlong.

Late surge seals victory

However, the complexion of the race changed dramatically inside the last 100 metres. Pride’s Prince, ridden with patience and precision, began to assert himself, finding a telling burst of acceleration just when it mattered most. Despite his sluggish start, The Milenium Force, the tote favourite, also made steady progress down the stretch, closing in strongly to threaten the leaders.

What followed was a gripping duel in the final 50 metres, as Antony Raj on Pride’s Prince and P Trevor aboard The Milenium Force locked horns in a thrilling drive to the wire. With both jockeys asking for maximum effort, it was Antony Raj who held his nerve, extracting that decisive final response from Pride’s Prince to edge ahead close home.

Although the winning margin was just short neck (SN), it was enough to seal a memorable victory in the day’s marquee race. The Milenium Force finished a creditable second after his early setback, while Shubankar’s bold front-running effort saw him fade late but still earn respect for setting up a truly competitive contest.

The RN Kanga Trophy once again lived up to its billing, delivering drama, determination, and a stirring finish for racing enthusiasts at Mahalaxmi.

