VIDEO: Harsha Bhogle's question on poor white ball numbers irks Rishabh, watch irritated Pant's reply

Rishabh Pant has had a poor run of form in the New Zealand series |

Ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand, Pant appeared to lose his cool after being questioned about his contrasting white and red ball form.

by renowned broadcaster Harsha Bhogle in the pre-match show on Prime Video.

Bhogle drew a parallel with one of India’s greatest openers, Virender Sehwag. He questioned the batsman on how similar to the former opener, Pant’s record in Tests is far better than in white-ball cricket.

“I had asked the same question to Sehwag, now I’ll ask you. Looking at you, we get the feeling that white-ball cricket is your USP but it’s your Test record that is better."

Pant replied: " Sir, records are just numbers. My white-ball record is not bad either..” Bhogle interreupted saying “I’m not saying it’s bad, I’m comparing it with the Test numbers,” but Pant wasn't too happy with the question.

"Doing comparisons is not a part of my life. I'm 24-25, if you want to compare, you can do that when I am 30-32." Pant replied.

Post this heated conversation, Pant found himself at the pitch early after New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

India lost openers Shikhar Dhawan (28) and Shubman Gill (13) by the 13th over. Pant was presented with a brilliant opportunity with time on his hands to build a steady partnership. However, the wicketkeeper-batter failed again, lasting only 16 deliveries and was caught at midwicket trying to muscle a pull shot. He scored only 10 runs.