RIP Bruno: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mourn death of their pet

Indian skipper Virat Kholi and his wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday announced the death of their beloved pet dog, Bruno. They took to social media and mourn his passing away.

Bruno had been a part of Virat's family for 11 years. Taking to social media, Virat Kholi shared a photo of Bruno along with a heartfelt message. "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace,” he wrote.

Anushka also shared a photo with Virat and Bruno and captioned it: "Bruno RIP".