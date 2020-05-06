RIP Bruno: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mourn death of their pet

Indian skipper Virat Kholi and his wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday announced the death of their beloved pet dog, Bruno. They took to social media and mourn his passing away.
Bruno had been a part of Virat's family for 11 years. Taking to social media, Virat Kholi shared a photo of Bruno along with a heartfelt message. "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace,” he wrote.
Anushka also shared a photo with Virat and Bruno and captioned it: "Bruno RIP".
After Virat shared news of Bruno’s death, netizens took to social media to offer their condolences to the star couple and within minutes, #RIPBruno started trending on Twitter.
Here's what netizens had to say:
The couple also have another pet dog named Dude who has been with Anushka for many years. Virat had recently adopted 15 stray dogs at a shelter, Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE), in Bengaluru.
