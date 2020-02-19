Rio Open: Dominic Thiem defeats Felipe Meligeni in three-set thriller, advances to pre-quarterfinals

Top seed Dominic Thiem progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Rio Open after defeating Brazilian wild card Felipe Meligeni in a three-set thriller.
The Austrian on Tuesday recovered from a second-set lapse to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in two hours and four minutes on the outdoor clay of the Jockey Club Brasileiro.
Awaiting Thiem in the next round is Spaniard Jaume Munar, who moved past Italian Salvatore Caruso 7-5, 6-4. Thiem leads their head to head series 2-0, with both wins coming in straight sets on the clay of Barcelona.
Second seed Dusan Lajovic overcame a tricky test against Italian Marco Cecchinato to prevail 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1 in two hours and 16 minutes. On Wednesday, the Serb will face another Italian, Lorenzo Sonego, who beat Leonardo Mayer 6-1, 5-7, 6-5.
Croatian fifth seed Borna Coric held off a late surge from Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero to advance 7-6(5), 7-5.
Others who advanced included Hungary's Attila Balazs, Portugal's Joao Domingues and Italian Gianluca Mager.
