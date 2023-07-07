 Rinku Singh And Ruturaj Gaikwad In Frame For Ireland T20I Series: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRinku Singh And Ruturaj Gaikwad In Frame For Ireland T20I Series: Reports

Rinku Singh And Ruturaj Gaikwad In Frame For Ireland T20I Series: Reports

Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in frame for the T20 series against Ireland next month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Rinku Singh ans Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Rinku Singh failing to earn selection for the five-match T20I series in the West Indies next month, BCCI has assured that he will travel with the Indian team to Ireland in August. The left-handed batter being ignored raised eyebrows, given that he would give India a genuine power-hitting option.

Read Also
WATCH: Gaikwad Slams Five Sixes In Explosive Batting Display Racing To 22-Ball 50 In Maharashtra...
article-image

Rinku had a stellar season with the Kolkata Knight Riders this year, scoring 474 runs in 14 games averaging 59.25 and striking at 149.52. The highlight of the 25-year-old's campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders was hitting five sixes in the last five balls off Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal to stun the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Read Also
From Rinku Singh To Jitesh Sharma: IPL 2023 Stars Who Missed Out On India's T20I Squad For West...
article-image

A BCCI source, as per the Indian Express, claimed:

"Rinku and other players who did well in the IPL will fly to Ireland as the selection committee doesn’t want to try everyone at one stage. There are seven players of the Indian ODI team who are not going to play T20 as those players are key for us going ahead as they will be playing Asia Cup in late August."

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played an integral role in Chennai Super Kings' title win in IPL 2023 is also under consideration for the three-match T20 series in Ireland, starting on August 18th.

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee pick three uncapped players in the T20I squad:

Meanwhile, the new selection committee, led by former Indian paceman Ajit Agarkar, named a 15-man squad for five T20Is against India. The squad has three uncapped players in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar.

India T20I squad to face Ireland: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Geoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh's Ashes Ton (WATCH)

Geoff Marsh And Shaun Marsh Erupt In Joy After Mitchell Marsh's Ashes Ton (WATCH)

Brij Bhushan Singh Summoned By Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case

Brij Bhushan Singh Summoned By Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case

Old Video Of MS Dhoni Giving Ride To A Guard Goes Viral (WATCH)

Old Video Of MS Dhoni Giving Ride To A Guard Goes Viral (WATCH)

Prithvi Shaw And Nidhi Tapadia Fuel Breakup Rumours After Both Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Prithvi Shaw And Nidhi Tapadia Fuel Breakup Rumours After Both Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

'Rinku Singh Would Have Been A Better Choice': Aakash Chopra Weighs In On Indian Squad For WI Tour

'Rinku Singh Would Have Been A Better Choice': Aakash Chopra Weighs In On Indian Squad For WI Tour