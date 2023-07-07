Rinku Singh And Ruturaj Gaikwad In Frame For Ireland T20I Series: Reports

Rinku Singh ans Ruturaj Gaikwad. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Rinku Singh failing to earn selection for the five-match T20I series in the West Indies next month, BCCI has assured that he will travel with the Indian team to Ireland in August. The left-handed batter being ignored raised eyebrows, given that he would give India a genuine power-hitting option.

Rinku had a stellar season with the Kolkata Knight Riders this year, scoring 474 runs in 14 games averaging 59.25 and striking at 149.52. The highlight of the 25-year-old's campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders was hitting five sixes in the last five balls off Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal to stun the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A BCCI source, as per the Indian Express, claimed:

"Rinku and other players who did well in the IPL will fly to Ireland as the selection committee doesn’t want to try everyone at one stage. There are seven players of the Indian ODI team who are not going to play T20 as those players are key for us going ahead as they will be playing Asia Cup in late August."

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played an integral role in Chennai Super Kings' title win in IPL 2023 is also under consideration for the three-match T20 series in Ireland, starting on August 18th.

Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee pick three uncapped players in the T20I squad:

Meanwhile, the new selection committee, led by former Indian paceman Ajit Agarkar, named a 15-man squad for five T20Is against India. The squad has three uncapped players in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar.

India T20I squad to face Ireland: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.