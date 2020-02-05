Rink Hockey Tournament: Vinit Shetty shines for union bank

Mumbai: Ace scorer Vinit Shetty struck four goals in leading Union Bank of India to thumping 12-4 win against Sea View SC in a Men’s first round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised 39th Victor D’Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament, under lights at the Gymkhana's tennis courts late Monday evening.

Vinit received good support Vinod Saini and Prince Chaurasia, both scoring three and two goal respectively, while Suraj Shahi, Navin Kheratkar and Bhakar N., chiiped in with a goal each to complete Union Bank’s fluent victory. Sea View scored through seasoned Gavin Vandrine who scored two and Anish Fernandes and Shelton Carvalho, both netting one apiece.

In another match, Bombay Republicans ‘B’ easily defeated Jablonsky SC 6-2. Laxmikant Kawale and Dhairya Dasadia scored a brace of goals each, while Rhythm Mamnia and Tejas Chavan added one goal each to seal Republicans win. Jablonsky managed to score two goals through Bosco Pereira and Rohan Sawariya.

Meanwhile, the experienced Jayesh Jadhav notched a fine hat-trick in steering Mumbai Customs (Red) to a narrow 5-3 win against Coorg XI Yellow in a closely contested encounter. Iktidar K. scored the other two goals to complete Customs win, while Coorg XI got their goals through Chiranth Somanna who scored two and Advaith Nachappa with one.

Results

Men: India Rush: 8 (Akshay Avad 2, Anuj Singh 2, Pranit Naik 2, Krunal Gohil, Raj Patil) bt Hockey Navi Mumbai: 2 (Swapnil Shinde, Suraj Dubey); Central Bank: 8 (Siraj S 3, Sandeep Singh 2, Jay Dhanawade, Moksh Shah, Yash Loladia) bt Savio Club, Andheri ‘B’: 1 (Ravi Bharadia); Union Bank Of India: 12 (Vinit Shetty 4, Vinod Saini 3, Prince Chaurasia 2, Suraj Shahi, Navin Kheratkar, Bhakar N.) bt Sea View SC: 4 (Gavin Vandrine 2, Anish Fernandes, Shelton Carvalho); Mumbai Customs (Red): 5 (Jayesh Jadhav 3, Iktidar K 2) bt Coorg XI Yellow: 3 (Chiranth Somanna 2, Advaith Nachappa); Mansi Foundation: 6 (Akash Rai 2, Almaaz Khan 2, Arjun Gupta 2) bt Companeroes SC: 3 (Jess Kinny, Akash Gupta, Oriston D’Souza); Bombay Republicans ‘B’: 6 (Laxmikant Kawale 2, Dhairya Dasadia 2, Rhythm Mamnia, Tejas Chavan) bt Jablonsky SC: 2 (Bosco Pereira, Rohan Sawariya).