Rink football: Holy Cross tame St Michael’s 2-0

Mumbai: Holy Cross ‘B’, Juhu worked hard to overcome St Michael’s, Mahim 2-0 in a men’s open match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised inter-parish 5-a-side rink football tournament.

The heroes of Holy Cross’ success were strikers Sheldon Shetke and Mayur Divide, both scoring a goal each.

St Anthony’s, Malwani scored an identical 2-0 win against St. Francis Xavier’s ‘B’ in another match. Abraham Veigas and Eldrich Vaz struck one goal apiece to seal St Anthony’s win.

Meanwhile, Our Lady of Salvation ‘A’, Dadar combined well as a team and defeated Our Lady of Egypt ‘B’, Kalina 4-1. Leading Salvation’s charge was Dawson Rebello who scored two goals, while Pranit Kadam and Linekar Machado scored one each to complete the win, while Krishna Shukla scored the lone goal for the losers.

Results - Men Open: St. Anthony’s, Malwani 2 (Abraham Veigas, Eldritch Vaz) beat St. Francis Xavier’s ‘B’ 0.

Holy Cross ‘B’, Juhu or 2 (Sheldon Shetke, Mayur Divide) beat St. Michael, Mahim 0.

Our Lady of Salvation ‘A’, Dadar 4 (Dawson Rebello 2, Pranit Kadam, Linekar Machado) beat Our Lady of Egypt ‘B’, Kalina 1 (Krishna Shukla).