'Ridiculously incorrect headline': New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham slams TV channel

Known for hilarious activity on social media, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham slammed Republic TV for a 'ridiculously incorrect headline'.
Earlier, Neesham tweeted that he would love to play in Australia's Big Bash League. "Jeez I’d love to play in the Big Bash. Saturday night T20 in front of 60,000," Neesham said.
A user was quick to ask as to why the Kiwi's are not playing in the BBL. "Pathetic how Aus treat NZ as the big brother. No NZ player in any recent BBL team. Isn't it like no Srilankan player in IPL? Neighbourhood rivalry?"
Replying to the fan, Neesham said, "Nah, BBL teams offer kiwi players deals all the time, but we’re not allowed to play in it."
However, Republic TV reported the above series of events. "Jimmy Neesham mocks Australia on Twitter by calling IPL better than BBL," read the headline.
Furious with the headline, Neesham took to twitter slamming the news channel for it. "That is one of the most ridiculously incorrect headlines I’ve ever seen and you should actually be embarrassed about posting it. Grow up," he said.
On the workfront, Jimmy Neesham was picked up by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL auction ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League.
