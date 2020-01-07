'Ridiculously incorrect headline': New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham slams TV channel

Known for hilarious activity on social media, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham slammed Republic TV for a 'ridiculously incorrect headline'.

Earlier, Neesham tweeted that he would love to play in Australia's Big Bash League. "Jeez I’d love to play in the Big Bash. Saturday night T20 in front of 60,000," Neesham said.

A user was quick to ask as to why the Kiwi's are not playing in the BBL. "Pathetic how Aus treat NZ as the big brother. No NZ player in any recent BBL team. Isn't it like no Srilankan player in IPL? Neighbourhood rivalry?"