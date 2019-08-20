Rich medals haul by team SSKKA

Mumbai: Shito Ryu Sports Karate & Kickboxing Association (SSKKA) returned with a rich haul of 14 medals in the recently concluded 34th Maharashtra State Cadet, Junior Kickboxing Championship held at the Badisajan Mangal karyalay, Ahmednagar.

Under the guidance of Umesh G. Murkar and Vighnesh Murkar the athletes grabbed eight gold one silver and five bronze medals. These athletes are trained from Our Lady of Good Council High School, OLPS High School, P W S High School.

The winners:

Gold: Priyo das (Dual Medal), Prajwal Khandare(Dual Medal), Shubham Sahu (Dual Medal), Arun Govind, Shubham Avhad

Silver: Arun Govind

Bronze: Bhupesh Vaity (Dual Medal), Sahil Devgharkar (Dual Medal), Robinson Nadir.

Das garner full points

Das Football Academy got the better of Carmelites Sports Club by a narrow 3-2 margin in a First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra here on Monday.

The hero of Das FA’s victory was striker Vicky Anthony who struck two early goals which paved the way for the win. Naveen Papabathimi netted the third goal for the victors. Carmelites scored through Vikram Gupta and Kaiziudinbo Kaurinja.

Results: First Div: Das Football Academy: 3 (Vicky Anthony 2, Naveen Papabathimi) bt Carmelites SC: 2 (Vikram Gupta, Kaiziudinbo Kaurinja). III Div: Aditya Mandar, Sanket Pandey, Sagar Gamre, Siddharth Dulgach, OG-Tejas Bariya) beat Azad Nagar Utsav Samiti 0. Jeevies FC: 1 (Aniket Sharma) drew with FC Mumbaikars: 1 (Firmin D’Souza). Brothers FWA: 5 (Aditya Mandar, Sanket Pandey, Sagar Gamre, Siddharth Dulgach, OG-Tejas Bariya) bt Azad Nagar Utsav Samiti: 0.