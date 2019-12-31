RFYS Football: East Zone grab limelight

Mumbai: On day four of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2019-20 National Football Finals sprung surprises to open up the points table with semi-final spots up for grabs.

After ending the third day with two subtle draws, East Zone teams sparkled at the Reliance Corporate Park Ground in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, here on Monday.

In Group A of the School Girls category, Maidangshri Narzary ensured her side, Titaguri High School from Kokrajhar, Assam beat the Govt Girls Higher Secondary School from Namkkal, Tamil Nadu, who had an uncompetitive outing after their goal-laden campaign opener.

Faith HSS Ahmedabad’s 5-0 conquest ensured that School Girls’ Group A was thrown wide open heading into the final match day.

At the Fr. Agnel School Ground in Vashi, the sub junior category had Betkuchi High School, Guwahati scored six goals against Vrajbhoomi Public School, Ahmedabad, thanks to Narayan Rabha’s hat-trick. Govt Model High School Sector 36’s back-to-back victories guarantee they are now favourites to go through to the semi-finals.

Annaroy Soibam scored four goals for the Unique Model Academy, Imphal as another North-Eastern side, Shillong College could only manage a 3-3 draw with Loyola from Chennai, in the College Boys category.

All three Goan teams, Progress High School, Rosary HSS and SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics collectively let in eleven goals on the day as they all fell down without a fight.

Micheal Lakra scored another hat-trick as Indore Christian College knocked out DAV PG College Dehradun with a 5-1 win.

Results

Sub Junior Boys (Group A): Govt. Model High School Sector 36, Chandigarh: 3 bt VELS Vidhyashram: 2; Betkuchi High School, Guwahati: 6 bt Vrajbhoomi Public School, Ahmedabad: 0

Sub Junior Boys (Group B): The Unique Model Academy, Imphal: 5 bt Progress High School, Goa: 1; Vedas International School, Delhi: 1 drew MSP Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode: 1

College boys; Group A: Shillong College, Shillong: 3 drew Loyola College, Chennai: 3; Indore Christian College, Indore: 5 bt DAV PG College, Dehradun: 1;

Group B: Dr Bhupendranath Dutta Smriti Mahavidyalaya, Kolkata: 6 bt SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics, Goa: 1

School Girls (Group A): Titaguri High School, Kokrajhar: 3 bt Govt Girls HSS, Namakkal: 1; Faith HSS Himatnagar, Ahmedabad: 5 bt Gorkha Military Inter College, Dehradun: 0

Group B: St. Joseph’s International School, Rohtak: 2 bt Rosary HSS, Goa: 0