R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Cricket Tournament: Bais, Anand power CCI to big 9-wkt victory

Mumbai: Solid unbeaten batting performances from Anand Bais 75 not out and Akash Anand 49 not out powered defending champions Cricket Club of India (CCI) to a comfortable 9-wicket win against Nirlon SC (Sponsors XI) in a first round match on the opening day of the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2022-2023.

CCI electing to field first dismissed Nirlon for 138 in 19.4 overs. The steady batting from Sourabh Singh 44 runs and Dev Patel 39 runs lifted the Nirlon innings. CCI bowlers Prathamesh Dake (3/21), Parikshit Valsangkar (2/18) and Badre Alam (2/23) were responsible for taking the wickets.

In response, CCI suffered an early setback when opener Ayush Zimre was dismissed caught behind off Nipun Panchal in the second over and with just 14 runs on the board. However, thereafter, the two CCI batters got down to business and played some powerful shots all over the park and with an unbroken 125 run partnership for the second wicket, quickly ensured their team crossed the finish line making 139 for the loss of one wickets in just 11 overs.

Bais was aggressive throughout and his hurricane knock came from just 32 balls with an equal number of six hits to the ropes and over the ropes. Anand was solid during his 31-ball knock which included seven boundaries and one six.

Brief scores: Nirlon SC 138 all out, 19.4 overs (Sourabh Singh 44 (28 balls, 5x4s,1x6s), Dev Patel 39 (34 balls, 4x4s); Prathamesh Dake 3/21, Parikshit Valsangkar 2/18, Badre Alam 2/23) lost to CCI 139 for 1 wicket, 11 overs (Anand Bais 75* (32balls, 6x4s,6x6s); Akash Anand 49 (31balls, 7x4s,1x6). Result: CCI won by 9 wickets.