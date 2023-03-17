RFDL League: Iron Born blank PIFA Sports 3-0

Mumbai: Iron Born FC produced a strong late charge and blanked PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC by a comfortable 3-0 margin in an Reliance Foundation Development League (Regional Qualifiers, Mumbai Zone) match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

The spirited Iron Born outfit asserted their dominance by taking a 13th minute lead through consistent scorer Mohammed Khatib and went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

In the second period, Iron Born doubled the lead through Shane Aranha’s strike in the 81st minute, before Athar Ansari fired home the third goal in the fifth minute of the additional period to complete the win.

Earlier in a MFA First Division match, FC Mumbaikars defeated Sanpada FC by a narrow 1-0 margin, with Jeffery Pereira scoring the lone goal.

In another match, Don Bosco Academy got the better of Sterling Das FA by a close 2-1 scoreline. Aaman Ansari and Aqeel Shaikh were bang on target, scoring a goal each for the winning side, while Essa Momin netted the lone goal for the losing side.

Results – First Div: Don Bosco Academy 2 (Aaman Ansari, Aqeel Shaikh) beat Sterling Das FA 1 (Essa Momin).

Desperadoes FC 2 (Joshua Firtado, Aylmer Gonsalves) beat Rudra FC (JBU) 1 (Raj Mishra).

FC Mumbaikars 1 (Jeffery Pereira) beat Sanpada FC 0.

RF Development League: Iron Born FC 3 (Mohammed Khatib, Shane Aranha, Athar Ansari) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0.