RFD League: Supratim strikes 2 in RFYC fluent win

Mumbai: Hosts Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) romped to a fluent 3-1 win against Iron Born FC in a Reliance Foundation Development League (Mumbai qualifiers) match, played at the Neville D’Souza ground on Friday.

The hero of RFYC victory was Supratim Das who scored two goals, while Vian Murgod added one to complete the win. Iron Born scored one through Mohammed Khatib’s efforts.

In a Nadkarni Cup, First round match, Income Tax overcame PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC by a close 2-1 score line. Sandesh Gadkari and Linekar Machado were bang on target with a goal each for the Taxmen while PIFA scored through Sourav More.

Meanwhile, in a Mumbai Football Association (MFA) First Division match, Dazzlers FA riding on Gavin D’Souza’s double strikes defeated Charoter Rukhi Samaj by a narrow 3-2 margin. D’Souza’s teammate Rohan Gollamandala scored the third goal, while Harsh Raut and Chris Fernandes scored a goal each for the losing team.

Results - Reliance Foundation Development League: Reliance Foundation Young Champs 3 (Supratim Das 2, Vian Murgod) beat Iron Born FC 1 (Mohammed Khatib).

MFA First Div: Anstrengung United Junior 3 (Yogesh Hegde, Dhiraj Lokhance, Kuhan Vishwakarma) beat Byculla Boys Sports Foundation 1 (Sushant Chakar).

Dazzlers FA 3 (Gavin D’Souza 2, Rohan Gollamandala) beat Charoter Rukhi Samaj 2 (Harsh Raut, Chris Fernandes).

Nadkarni Cup – First round: Income Tax 2 (Sandesh Gadkari, Linekar Machado) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 1 (Sourav More).