RFD League: Iron Born storm to fluent 3-0 win

Mumbai: Iron Born FC combined well as a team and stormed past India Rush Soccer Club cruising to a fluent 3-0 win in a Reliance Foundation Development League (Regional Qualifiers, Mumbai Zone) match at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday morning.

The Iron Born outfit enjoyed more ball possession and struck two goals in as many minutes towards the end of the first half. Krish Kaushik netted the opening goal in the 37th minute and in the next minute Shreyas Vatekar hit the target to double the lead and go into the break with a 2-0 advantage. Later, Vincient Rayan scored the third goal in the 86th minute to complete the margin of victory.

Later in the evening, Teleperformance SC scored two goals in each half to blank Britacel Silicones Ltd 4-0. Striker Pratik Koli scored a brace of goals, while Rutikesh Koli and Manish Yadav chipped in with one each to seal the victory margin.

In a First Div match, Jupiter SC and Bombay Gymkhana Colts shared two goals and two points as they played out a 1-1 draw. Jupiter SC scored through Tejas Pawar before Bombay Gymkhana netted a late equalizer to force a draw.

Earlier, Ayaan Shaikh scored the crucial winner as United City FC defeated Miners SC ‘C’ 1-0 in a Third Div encounter.

Results - RF Development League: Iron Born FC 3 (Krish Kaushik, Shreyas Vatekar, Vincient Rayan) beat India Rush Soccer Club 0.

First Div: Jupiter SC 1 (Tejas Pawar) drew with Bombay Gymkhana Colts 1 (Sohrab Mehta).

Third Div: United City FC 1 (Ayaan Shaikh) beat Miners SC ‘C’ 0.

Super Div (Corporate): Teleperformance SC 4 (Pratik Koli 2, Rutikesh Koli, Manish Yadav) beat Britacel Silicones Ltd 4-0