 Revealed! How Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman Without Facing A Single Opponent
At 35 years of age Jay Shah is now the youngest to hold the position in International Cricket Council (ICC)

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the ICC Chairman on Tuesday. The position was effectively secured because there were no other candidates challenging his nomination. At 35 years of age he is now the youngest to hold the position in International Cricket Council (ICC)

Talking about his appointment, the outcome could have been influenced by Shah's strong backing from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has a significant influence in global cricket.

How did Jay Shah manage to win unopposed?

With BCCI contributing more than 75 per cent of the revenue to ICC, selection of Shah's for the top position was never in doubt once he threw his hat in the ring.

As per the ICC constitution, there are 17 votes -- 12 full Test playing nations, chairman, deputy chairman, two associate member nominees and one independent female director.

It is understood that one among the powerful SENA cricket boards (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) was Shah's proposer and another one of these countries seconded the nomination following which he remained the lone contender on the last day of nominations.

This lack of competition reflects either a consensus or a lack of viable alternatives within the ICC's structure.

How Will Jay Shah's appointment benefit ICC

Jay Shah's experience and strategic vision aligne's with the ICC’s goals, which include expanding the sport’s reach and managing its global affairs effectively.

With Shah already having the experience of serving in cricket administration position, he looked like the ideal candidate for the leadership role.

Following the appointment it is now expected that his tenure will continue shaping the future of international cricket, thanks to his extensive experience and the support of one of the sport’s most influential boards.

